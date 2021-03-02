'Rock 'n' Relief' livestream benefit show featuring Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow & more taking place this week

Courtesy of CORE

The dates have been revealed for the recently announced Rock ‘n’ Relief livestream benefit concert, which will feature performances by Carly Simon, Sheryl Crow, Sammy Hagar with his current band The Circle, and dozens of other artists.

The two-day virtual event will take place this Friday and Saturday, March 5 and 6, and will raise money for the Los Angeles-based organization Community Organized Relief Effort, or CORE. CORE, which was co-founded by actor Sean Penn, is working to “provide equitable access to free testing and vaccines” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature both live and virtual performances. Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes curated the lineup, and also will be performing. Other artists on the bill include Jewel, Ziggy Marley, Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell, Foo Fighters, Bush‘s Gavin Rossdale, Tracy Bonham, Macy Gray, James Blunt, Juliette Lewis & the Licks, Kevin Bacon, Aloe Blacc and Pete Yorn.

Rock ‘n’ Relief will stream from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. PT on March 5 and 6 via the Amazon Music Twitch channel, the Amazon Music mobile app and Rolling Stone magazine’s YouTube channel.

By Matt Friedlander and Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.