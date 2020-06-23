"Rock On" singer David Essex releases new studio album, 'Unplayed Hits'

Gonzo Multimedia

David Essex, the Britsh pop-rock singer best known in the U.S. for his smash 1973 hit “Rock On,” has released a new studio album called Unplayed Hits that’s available now exclusively at his online store.

The album features 18 tracks that, according to Essex, are songs that he’s rarely performed in concert or that have rarely been played on the radio.

Unplayed Hits is available on CD and as a digital download. A limited number of CDs autographed by David are being sold at the web store.

You can check out the album’s lead track, “Let It Flow,” now at the Gonzo Music TV YouTube channel.

“Rock On” was Essex’s only major hit in the U.S., peaking at #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the singer had 19 top 40 singles in the U.K.

Essex recently postponed his planned 2020 U.K. tour until September 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the Unplayed Hits track list:

“Let It Flow”

“Time Is Catching Up”

“Walk of Life”

“Carrying the Water Home”

“Cool Out Tonight”

“Alice Stay Young & Free”

“You Crazy Fool”

“Coming Home”

“Heart Turns to Stone”

“What Did I Do”

“Forever and a Day”

“Oh Suburbia”

“Africa You Shine”

“Fallen Angels Riding”

“Never Meant to Hurt You”

“She’s Emotional”

“A Shoulder to Cry On”

“Stage Struck”

By Matt Friedlander

