Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees!

Tina Turner, The Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, and others will be enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

The Hall announced the full 2021 class on Wednesday, which also includes the Todd Rundgren, and Carole King.

The 2021 class includes two black artists – Turner and Jay-Z – and will induct three females artists for the first time ever.

Some of the artists who didn’t make the cut this year include Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, Devo, and Mary J. Blige.

This year’s induction concert will be held October 30th at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

What do you think of this year’s class? Who was the biggest snub?

(People)