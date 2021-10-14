Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit honoring 2021 inductees opening October 24 at the Cleveland museum

Courtesy of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2021 will be welcomed into the hallowed institution at a ceremony held on October 30 in Cleveland. To celebrate the new inductees, a special exhibit will open at the Rock Hall museum in the city on Sunday, October 24.

The display will feature items from all of this year’s inductees, which include Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, Carole King and JAY-Z in the main Performers category; Early Influence honorees Kraftwerk, Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron; and, in recognition of Musical Excellence, Randy Rhoads, Billy Preston and LL Cool J.

The exhibit’s opening will take place on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Celebration Day event, which offers free admission to the museum for Ohio residents.

Among the exhibit’s many highlights will be costumes and/or instruments contributed by all five members of The Go-Go’s.

A red lace dress that Turner wore in the music video for her hit “Private Dancer” also will be part of the exhibit, as will an Acrosonic piano and bench used by King.

Rundgren has contributed an embroidered purple suit that he wore in concert in 1978, and while he was recording his live album Back to the Bars.

The late Preston will be represented by a Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard he used to play.

In addition, the exhibit will feature a video presentations and playlists for the various honorees.

For more details about the exhibition, visit RockHall.com.

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. An HBO special focusing on the event will premiere at a later date.

