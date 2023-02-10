Rock & Roll Hall of Fame extends ‘The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be’ exhibit throughout 2023

Express/Express/Getty Images

Fans of The Beatles now have a little more time to make their way to Cleveland to catch the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s popular exhibit The Beatles: Get Back to Let It Be. The Rock Hall just announced the exhibit will remain on display throughout 2023.

The exhibit is described as an “immersive compliment” to Peter Jackson’s Emmy-winning docuseries The Beatles: Get Back. The exhibit gives fans the chance to experience what it was like to be in the studio for The Beatles’ January 1969 Let It Be rehearsals.

Broken down into three screening rooms, each features video footage from locations featured in the docuseries — Twickenham, Apple Studios and the Apple Corps rooftop. The footage takes fans through the recording sessions, plus it features clothing, memorabilia, handwritten lyrics and more.

Rock Hall President & CEO Greg Harris says over half a million fans from around the world have already come to Cleveland to experience the exhibit, adding, “We remain grateful for the support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison, Apple Corps Ltd., and Peter Jackson for helping us tell this important story, and look forward to welcoming fans all year.”

In addition to the exhibit, the Rock Hall will host Beatles Fridays this summer, featuring exclusive screenings of The Beatles’ rooftop concert, educational programs, live music and other special events.

Tickets for the museum are available at rockhall.com.

