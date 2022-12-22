Rock & Roll Hall of Fame releases unaired performances from Pat Benatar, Judas Priest and Lionel Richie

Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

There were a lot of great performances at last month’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. In fact, there were so many that some couldn’t fit into HBO’s telecast of the event. Well, some of those cut performances are now seeing the light of day.

As a holiday gift to music fans, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is sharing three cut-for-time performances from the ceremony, from Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Judas Priest and Lionel Richie. Benatar and Giraldo perform her hit “All Fired Up,” while Judas Priest performs “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’” and Lionel treats the crowd to “Hello.”

In addition to Giraldo, Judas Priest and Lionel, performers in the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class included Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Eminem, Carly Simon, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Harry Belafonte and Sylvia Robinson.

Check out the cut-for-time performances here.

