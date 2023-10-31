News | Tracy St. George

Rock & Roll & Murder? 🤘🏻🔪🩸

Rock and metal go hand-in-hand with horror.  So much so that there’s a long history of rock stars IN horror movies.  Here are some classic examples:

 

1.  Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons:  “Trick or Treat”  (1986)

2.  Henry Rollins:  “Wrong Turn 2: Dead End”  (2007)

3.  Dee Snider:  “Strangeland”  (1998)

4.  Cherie Currie:  “Twilight Zone: The Movie”  (1983)

5.  Chester Bennington:  “Saw: The Final Chapter”  (2010)

6.  Marilyn Manson:  “Let Me Make You a Martyr”  (2016)

7.  Alice Cooper:  “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare”  (1991)

8.  Corey Taylor:  “Fear Clinic”  (2014)

9.  Debbie Harry:  “Videodrome”  (1983)

10.  Sting:  “The Bride”  (1985)

11.  Flea:  “Psycho”  (1998)

12.  Jared Leto:  “American Psycho”  (2000)

13.  Jon Bon Jovi:  “Vampires: Los Muertos”  (2002)

14.  David Bowie:  “The Hunger”  (1983)

