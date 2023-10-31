Rock & Roll & Murder? 🤘🏻🔪🩸

Rock and metal go hand-in-hand with horror. So much so that there’s a long history of rock stars IN horror movies. Here are some classic examples:
1. Ozzy Osbourne and Gene Simmons: “Trick or Treat” (1986)
2. Henry Rollins: “Wrong Turn 2: Dead End” (2007)
3. Dee Snider: “Strangeland” (1998)
4. Cherie Currie: “Twilight Zone: The Movie” (1983)
5. Chester Bennington: “Saw: The Final Chapter” (2010)
6. Marilyn Manson: “Let Me Make You a Martyr” (2016)
7. Alice Cooper: “Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare” (1991)
8. Corey Taylor: “Fear Clinic” (2014)
9. Debbie Harry: “Videodrome” (1983)
10. Sting: “The Bride” (1985)
11. Flea: “Psycho” (1998)
12. Jared Leto: “American Psycho” (2000)
13. Jon Bon Jovi: “Vampires: Los Muertos” (2002)
14. David Bowie: “The Hunger” (1983)
(Loudwire)