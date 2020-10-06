Rock world reacts to Eddie Van Halen's death

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Members of the rock community are sharing their thoughts and condolences over the devastating loss of the legendary Van Halen shredder Eddie Van Halen, who died Tuesday at age 65 after a long battle with cancer. Here’s a selection of some of the reactions so far:

Sammy Hagar: “Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family.”

KISS‘ Gene Simmons: “My heart is broken. Eddie was not only a Guitar God, but a genuinely beautiful soul. Rest in peace, Eddie!”

KISS‘ Paul Stanley: “Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first seeing him playing at the Starwood in 1976 and he WAS Eddie Van Halen. So shocked and sad. My condolences to Wolfie and the family.”

Aerosmith: “Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen You will be missed! #Legend”

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Flea: “Oh man, bless his beautiful creative heart. I love you Eddie Van Halen, an LA boy, a true rocker. I hope you jam with Jimi tonight. Break through to the other side my brother.”

Brian Wilson: “I just heard about Eddie Van Halen and I feel terrible about it. Eddie was such a great guitarist and I remember how big Van Halen was, especially here in L.A. Love and Mercy to Eddie’s family & friends.”

Lenny Kravitz: “Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight.”

Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler: “Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, I hear Eddie Van Halen has passed. So shocking- One of the nicest, down to Earth men I have ever met and toured with. A true gent and true genius. RIP. So sad.Thoughts go out to his brother Alex, and his family.”

Mötley Crüe‘s Nikki Sixx: “Crushed. So f***ing crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.”

Billy Idol: “Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. We will miss you.”

Nickelback: “The world lost an icon, innovator, showman, virtuoso, master songwriter and perhaps one of the biggest inspirations ever to learn how to play guitar. Heartbroken to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s passing. Our love, condolences and best wishes to his his family, friends and fans.”

Garbage: “Eddie Van Halen Rest in Rock.”

Whitesnake‘s David Coverdale: “Omg…RIP, Edward…Our Thoughts Are Prayers Are With Your Family, Friends & Fans…What An Incredible Loss…Truly An Astonishing Musician…”

Megadeth‘s David Ellefson: “May you Rest In Peace @eddievanhalen! You changed my life with your music, your band and your life’s journey. Condolences to your family.”

The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen: “This is a very hard one to take for so many of us…his influence and his music will go on forever, thank you for everything Eddie Van Halen RIP”

Anthrax‘s Scott Ian: “Oh man, I just heard about Eddie. F***ing hell. I hope Wolfgang and Alex and the rest of his family are doing OK. The greatest of all time has left the building. RIP EVH.”

Trivium‘s Matt Heafy: “Rest In Peace to one of the truly greatest musicians of all time. My first guitar hero – the guitarist I grew up listening to in car rides with my family – a man I excitedly share the same birth date and month with: Mr. Eddie Van Halen.”

Patty Smyth: “Today my words won’t come. Just Too sad, RIP Edward Van Halen.”

By Josh Johnson

