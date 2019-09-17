Rockabye Baby, you’re a firework: 'Lullaby Renditions of Katy Perry' coming next month

Rockabye BabyIt’s “Teenage Dream” for your newborn’s bedtime: Katy Perry’s catalog of hits is getting the lullaby treatment.

Rockabye Baby!’s Lullaby Renditions of Katy Perry features soothing instrumental renditions of songs including “California Gurls,” “Firework,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Roar” and “Part of Me.”

“For all of Katy Perry’s whimsy, humor, talent, and colorfulness, she also has a grit and a knowing that only comes with being a woman and making it to the top in the music industry,” Rockabye founder Lisa Roth tells Billboard. “It’s rarified air where female artists of her stature live. I have the utmost respect and regard. Just wow.”

The album will be released on October 25, which just so happens to be Katy's 35th birthday.

Here is the track list:

"California Gurls"

"Roar"

"I Kissed a Girl"

"Hot N Cold"

"Dark Horse"

"Swish Swish"

"Waking up in Vegas"

"Part of Me"

"Chained to the Rhythm"

"Firework"

"Teenage Dream"

"Unconditionally"

