Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Cut Down Ahead Of NYC Debut

The holiday season will likely look very different this year, but some things are still tradition.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree was cut down on Thursday from outside an upstate New York residence, loaded onto a flatbed truck, and now heads to The Big Apple.

Unfortunately, the public will not be allowed to attend the unveiling on Saturday due to limits on gatherings.

Ahead of the lighting ceremony on December 2nd, the 75-foot-tall, 11-ton Norway Spruce will be adorned with 35,000 LED lights and a star made from Swarovski crystals.

