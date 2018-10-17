Rocket with Indestructible Satellite Launches From Cape Canaveral Overnight

A rocket launch from Cape Canaveral is designed to keep the country running in the event of one of the worst catastrophes imaginable.

The Atlas Five rocket is putting a billion-dollar U.S. military satellite into orbit.

The “bullet-proof” rocket launched shortly after midnight from Florida’s Cape Canaveral, carrying a military communication satellite that’s built to withstand the most powerful jamming and even a nuclear blast.

The nearly 200-foot-tall rocket lit up the Florida sky early this morning, and will put the Pentagon satellite in orbit over 22-thousand miles above the equator. The one-point-eight-billion-dollar satellite was built by Lockheed Martin, and will be shared with Canada, the UK and the Netherlands.

The satellite the rocket was carrying will allow top government officials to communicate in the event of a nuclear war.

The launch was ULA’s last for the year in Florida. Northrop Grumman has a launch scheduled for next week, though.

