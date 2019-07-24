"Rocketman" heads to home release with bonus Elton John content

Business Wire/Paramount Home Entertainment The Elton John musical biopic Rocketman is coming to digital and DVD with some can’t-miss extra features.

The film, starring Taron Egerton as Elton and Jamie Bell as his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin, lands on Digital on August 6 and DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD on August 27.

The Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray releases will be packed with special features, including four extended musical sequences, 10 deleted and extended scenes with an introduction by director Dexter Fletcher, and sing-along tracks of 13 select songs.

The bonus content also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Elton, the cast, and filmmakers; intimate footage from recording studio sessions; and a Rocketman jukebox that allows viewers to skip straight to the music.

For a limited time, if you buy the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs -- which include access to a digital copy of the film – you can get a collectible booklet with a special message from Elton to his fans.

And that’s not all. The Digital release includes access to three more featurettes and two more deleted/extended scenes. Plus, if you purchase it from iTunes, you’ll get access to rehearsal footage of the song “The Bitch is Back,” plus a look at Elton John’s lasting impact.

Here's a list of all the Rocketman bonus features:

Bonus features on 4K Ultra HD Combo, Blu-Ray Combo, and Digital:

- Extended Musical Numbers:

Introduction by Dexter Fletcher

"The Bitch Is Back"

"Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)"

"Breaking Down the Walls of Heartache"

"Honky Cat"

- Deleted and Extended Scenes:

Introduction by Dexter Fletcher

"I Love Rock And Roll"

"You’ve Got to Kill the Person You Were Born To Be"

"Arabella"

"Elton in the Gas Oven"

"Stylish Boots"

"You’re Not the First Closet Queer with a Mummy Complex"

"The Blood Test"

"The Heart Attack"

"The Launderette"

"Do You Want Anything?"

- It’s Going to Be a Wild Ride: Creative Vision

- Becoming Elton John: Taron’s Transformation

- Larger Than Life: Production Design & Costuming

- Full Tilt: Staging the Musical Numbers

- Music Reimagined: The Studio Sessions - Behind the scenes in the recording studio with Taron & Elton

- Rocketman Lyric Companion: Sing-Along with Select Songs (English only):

"The Bitch Is Back"

"I Want Love"

"Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)"

"Your Song"

"Crocodile Rock"

"Tiny Dancer"

"Honky Cat"

"Rocket Man"

"Bennie and the Jets"

"Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me"

"Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word"

"Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

"I’m Still Standing"

- Rocketman Jukebox: Jump Straight to the Music

Only available on Digital:

- The Right Chemistry: The Ensemble Cast

- Rocket Man: Anatomy of a Scene

- Rocket Man Music Video - Taron Egerton sings the classic

- Deleted and Extended Scenes:

"That’s My Grandad’s Name"

"The Morning After"

Apple TV (iTunes) Exclusives:

- Be True to Yourself: Elton John’s Lasting Impact

- Rehearsal Shoot for “The Bitch is Back”

