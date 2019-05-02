"Rocketman" is launching two weeks early

Paramount Pictures

Paramount PicturesWant the chance to see the Elton John biopic Rocketman before it officially hits theaters? Fandango’s got you covered.

The movie site is teaming up with Paramount Pictures to offer tickets to May 18 showings of the film at nearly 400 theaters nationwide, nearly two weeks ahead of its May 31 release date.

Tickets for the early access screening are on sale beginning today.

The film, a musical fantasy based on the singer’s life, stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden.

