"Rocketman" star and teary-eyed Elton John score standing ovations at Cannes Film Festival

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe first reviews are in...and Elton John's biopic Rocketman could be a big hit.

The movie had its world premiere Thursday night at France's Cannes Film Festival, and as IndieWire reports, Taron Egerton, who portrays Elton in the film, got a standing ovation, as did Elton himself. According to IndieWire, both men were seen wiping away tears after the final credits rolled.

IndieWire editor Anne Thompson tweeted, "[Director] Dexter Fletcher's sexy dramatic and poignant Rocketman is an ambitious full-on bio musical with 20 songs...sung by star Taron Egerton in a breakout performance."

Variety editor Stuart Oldham called Taron "absolutely brilliant," adding, "Rocketman is fantastic, a musical drama that hits all the right notes, especially the sad ones."

The Hollywood Reporter's Rebecca Keegan tweeted, "Hot damn, Taron Egerton is the real deal. #Rocketman is a musical about picking yourself up off your a** and Taron delivers the sweat, grit and vulnerability it needs."

Meanwhile, TCM host Dave Karger tweeted, "It's a lovely tribute to Elton's partnership with Bernie [Taupin] & the fantastical tone suits his life perfectly. Oscar chances hinge on reviews & biz, but as a true musical, it's a great bet for [best] picture & actor at the [Golden] Globes."

Of course, it's worth noting that another musical drama, A Star Is Born, received even higher praise after it debuted last year, with Oscars being predicted all around. While it received a number of nominations, ultimately, that movie was shut out at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes, except in the Best Original Song category.

On the other hand, Bohemian Rhapsody, a rock biopic about Queen that also was directed by Fletcher, did much better at those award shows, so Rocketman could go either way.

Rocketman opens May 31.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.