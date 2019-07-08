"Rocketman" star reveals which Elton John song he wishes was in the movie but isn't

Paramount Pictures

The Elton John biopic Rocketman features many famous Elton John hits, all sung by star Taron Egerton, who plays Elton.

But it turns out there is one particular Elton hit that isn't in the movie that Taron really wishes had made the cut: The 1975 #2 single "Someone Saved My Life Tonight."

“Yeah, ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’ isn't in the movie and for my money it is the best Elton John song of all time, I think,” Taron tells ABC Radio.

The song, with lyrics by Bernie Taupin, was inspired by Elton's 1968 real-life suicide attempt, prompted by his distress over his engagement to a woman he didn't love. Eventually, Elton's friend, musician Long John Baldry, convinced him to call off the wedding, which he did.

Taron explains why he thinks "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" is Elton's best song.

“Musically, lyrically, Bernie's words....how kind of self-reflective it is,” Taron says. “Bernie's writing about Elton and...I just think it's a stunningly beautiful song on a stunningly beautiful album. So I wish that was in there but it's not.”

But he adds, “We've got great lots of great songs that are. I love ‘Your Song’ obviously but the one that I enjoy performing most is probably ‘Bennie and the Jets,’ I think.”

