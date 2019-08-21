'Rocketman' star Taron Egerton to narrate audiobook version of Elton John's autobiography 'ME'

Courtesy Henry HoltNot long ago, Rocketman star Taron Egerton told ABC Radio that he'd gotten an advance look at Elton John's upcoming autobiography, ME. Now, he's become an integral part of the whole project.

Egerton has been chosen to narrate the audiobook version of ME, which is coming out October 15, the same day as the print version. Listeners will also hear from Elton himself on the recording, but it's not clear at what point or how much.

“Elton John is a fascinating man, at times incredibly intimidating and yet very vulnerable; I have never met anyone like him” the actor says in a statement.

“I was passionate about my role as Elton in the movie Rocketman, and this feels like the perfect closing chapter to the whole experience," he adds. "I am honored to have been asked to narrate Elton’s autobiography and I’m excited to get started.”

Egerton, who first met Elton when they both appeared in the 2017 movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle, have become fast friends since Rocketman, and have often performed together onstage.

ME is described as a "no holds barred" account of Elton's incredible life, in which he discusses his highs and lows in a very frank manner.

In an essay by Elton that comes with the Blu-ray and DVD release of Rocketman, he explains, "The book is all true: the ridiculous reality of my life in all its funny, mad, horrible, dark and brilliant glory. I'm just incredibly grateful that I lived to tell the tale."

