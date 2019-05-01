"Rocketman's" Taron Egerton reveals which Elton John songs shaped his life

Paramount Pictures

Elton John was changing Taron Egerton's life way before the actor signed on to play the singer in the upcoming film Rocketman. In the new issue of GQ, Taron reveals which Elton songs represent the soundtrack to his life.

The first song Taron says he connected to was “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from 1994’s The Lion King. He remembers moving to a remote island in Wales with his mother at the time and watching the film over and over.

“It was one of those things that stick out as being one of the first things I really fell in love with,” he says of the film and its soundtrack.

The next song was “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” which he would sing in the car as an insecure young teen on the way to school with his stepfather.

Finally, he says “Your Song” holds a special place in his heart because he sang it at every acting school audition he did when he was around 17 or 18.

“It's got a magic to it. It's got a simplicity and a purity to it,” he says. “…Two of my best friends got married recently. And I sang it at their wedding at Christmas.”

Surprisingly, Taron didn't mention "I'm Still Standing," the song he sang on the soundtrack of the hit 2016 animated film Sing. That was when moviegoers learned that not only did he have a great voice, but that he could handle an Elton John song.

We’ll get to hear Taron sing a lot more Elton songs when Rocketman hits theaters May 31.

