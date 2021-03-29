Rockin' the Venetian: Styx announces to new Las Vegas concerts in September

Courtesy of Live Nation

Styx has announced plans to return to Las Vegas this fall for a two-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside the Venetian resort on September 25 and 26.

This will mark the first time that the veteran will perform at the Vegas venue since a five-show residency there in early 2018. Styx has created a special set list for the upcoming concerts, as well as a new stage production.

Tickets for the new Vegas shows will go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 2, at 10 a.m. PT. Styx fan club members will be able to buy pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, March 30, at 10 a.m. PT, while Live Nation customers and members of The Venetian Resort’s Grazie loyalty program can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Wednesday, March 31, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, the box offices at the resort, and by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Besides the Vegas shows, Styx has about 25 other U.S. concerts listed on its website’s tour page, spanning from a July 3 gig in Dubuque, Iowa, through a January, 6, 2022, performance at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Of course, plans for the concerts may change depending on what’s happening with the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, Styx is asking fans who attended the band’s January 12, 2020, concert at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California, to submit photos and videos from the show for a future episode of the streaming online concert series “The Styx Fix.” Submissions will be accepted until this Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m. ET.

VIVA LAS VEGAS! We are returning to The Venetian Theatre on September 25th and 26th. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Can’t wait to be back! https://t.co/O4V99avcKz pic.twitter.com/hqUC7aLxKn — Styx (@STYXtheBand) March 29, 2021

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.