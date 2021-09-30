‘Rocky IV’ Director’s Cut Getting One-Night-Only Theatrical Release

Rocky fans will soon get the chance to see Rocky Balboa take on Ivan Drago on the big screen. A special director’s cut of Rocky IV is coming to theaters for a special one-night-only screening on Nov. 11th. The new version includes 40 minutes of footage left out of the 1985 original, including extra fight scenes and more from Rocky’s trip to the Soviet Union. Select theaters will include a Q&A session with Sylvester Stallone himself. If you can’t make the screening, don’t worry – the Rocky IV director’s cut will be released to digital formats Nov. 12th. What’s the best Rocky movie?