Rod Stewart and Bonnie Tyler to Team Up

Last month, you’ll recall Rod Stewart saying he wanted to work with Bonnie Tyler if he ever had the opportunity. It appears that opportunity has come.

The 73-year-old Stewart and 67-year-old Tyler are teaming up to release an album of duets.

A source tells The Sun that Rod “called Bonnie up out of the blue and said he wanted to see what their voices sounded like together in the studio.”

Starting out with hits such as Stay With Me and Total Eclipse of the Heart, it is also reported that the pair will tackle covers from artists such as Elton John, Queen and even The Beatles.

What songs would you most like to see the duo perform together? Will Stewart and Tyler tour together as well?