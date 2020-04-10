Rod Stewart and daughter Ruby playing intimate concert to be streamed on Instagram today

Courtesy of Global Citizen/World Health Organization

Rod Stewart is teaming up with his 32-year-old daughter Ruby for a special live mini concert that will be viewable on Ruby's Instagram page starting at 2 p.m. ET.

The event, dubbed an "intimate living room concert," is being presented in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization to bring attention to and promote what people can do to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Visit GlobalCitizen.org for more information.

In a note on her Instagram, Ruby writes, "We are in this together. We must do our best to keep ourselves and others healthy and safety in check. Especially, for the medical teams risking their lives to save others. We hope you all are washing your hands thoroughly and practicing social distancing."

Global Citizen and the WHO are also the organizations behind the star-studded One World: Together at Home special that will air on Saturday, April 18, on ABC, NBC and CBS, as well as other networks and platforms. As previously reported, the event will feature performances by Paul McCartney, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and many other music stars.

Ruby Stewart is the fourth of Rod's eight children. Her mother is model Kelly Emberg. Ruby is part of a group called The Sisterhood Band that released its debut album in 2019.

