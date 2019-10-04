Rod Stewart announces new 2020 dates for Las Vegas residency

Denise TruscelloAfter surprising a British couple at their Las Vegas wedding this week, Rod Stewart has decided to hang around Sin City a bit longer.

The rocker has extended his long-running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Rod Stewart: The Hits, into next year.

His 2019 dates wrap up tomorrow, but then he’ll pick things back up again beginning March 6. The 16 new dates will run through March and September, wrapping October 3, 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

Rod Stewart: The Hits first debuted in 2011. It features the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's biggest songs from his five-decade career, including "You Wear It Well," "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," "The First Cut is the Deepest," "Tonight’s the Night" and "Forever Young."

As previously reported, on Wednesday, Rod serenaded Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison at their Vegas wedding celebration and later invited the whole wedding party to see his residency show.

Here are the new 2020 dates:

March: 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21

Sept: 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 30

Oct.: 2, 3

