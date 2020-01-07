Rod Stewart announces North American summer tour with Cheap Trick

Courtesy Live Nation

Rod Stewart is hitting the road this summer. The legendary singer has announced details for his 2020 summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick.

The 21-city North American trek kicks off July 21 in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps in Chicago, Illinois on September 5. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, January 10 -- Rod’s 75th birthday -- on LiveNation.com.

Rod Stewart fan club members can access a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. local time. A pre-sale for Citi cardmembers also begins Tuesday, January 7 at 10 a.m. and runs through Thursday, January 9 at 10 p.m. local time.

Rod will be celebrating his birthday Friday on the 10,000th episode of Entertainment Tonight, during which he’ll talk exclusively about the upcoming tour.

For the full list of tour dates, head to RodStewart.com.

