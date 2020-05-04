Rod Stewart auctioning personal items & memorabilia for UK's National Health Service

Jim Dyson/Redferns

Jim Dyson/RedfernsRod Stewart is currently auctioning off everything from designer clothing and jewelry to soccer memorabilia to raise funds for Britain's National Health Service amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction, which is being hosted on BidInAuction.com, features an autographed copy of Rod's autobiography, signed albums, a signed tour program, a signed family photo and clothing by Yves St. Laurent, Armani and Dolce & Gabbana. There's also an autographed jersey from Celtic F.C., his favorite soccer team.

The item that's poised to earn the most money appears to be a Cartier watch, which he bought while on vacation in Nice, France, in 2003 with his now-wife, Penny Lancaster. Bidding on it has already reached just under $19,000, and the auction runs through Friday at midnight.

