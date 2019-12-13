Rod Stewart becomes oldest male solo artist to top the UK album chart

Rhino/Warner

It'll be a Merry Christmas indeed for Rod Stewart: Not only is his latest album number one in his home country, but he's also set a chart record.

Sir Rod, who's celebrating his 50th anniversary as a charting performer, has scored his 10th U.K. number-one album with You're In My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. It features re-imaginings of his classic hits, created by pairing his original vocal tracks with backing by the titular orchestra.

This makes Stewart the oldest male solo artist to top the British album chart. At 74 years and 11 months old, he beats the previous record-holder, Paul Simon, by three months.

In a statement to OfficialCharts.com, Sir Rod says, "A new U.K. government and a new Number 1 for Sir Rod. Thank you once again to my legions of fans who I will never take for granted. Bless you all and a Merry Christmas."

Rod's number-one triumph came at the expense of British pop star Robbie Williams, whose new holiday album The Christmas Present is number two, and WHO, the first new album in 13 years by The Who, which came in at number three. According to Official Charts, there was a difference of only 750 copies between the three albums.

Rod's statement concluded with a "well done" to both Robbie and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and a "no hard feelings" to The Who's Pete Townshend. Coincidentally, Williams appears on Rod's new album, and Rod appears on Robbie's.

