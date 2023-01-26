Rod Stewart calls into news show to offer to pay for strangers’ health scans

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rod Stewart is so fed up with the British health system that he’s opening up his own wallet to help people in need. The rocker made a surprise call into Sky News Thursday following a report about people stuck on National Health Service waiting lists to get their yearly health scans.

Rod said that he recently went for his yearly scans; he was late to the appointment, but because he was going to a private health clinic, it was no big deal because the clinic was “empty.” Calling the whole waiting list ridiculous, he offered to “pay for 10 or 20 scans, or however much it takes.”

“I don’t know how we’re (going to) work this out and, hopefully, some other people will follow, because it seems ridiculous that this particular scanning clinic was empty,” he said. “There are people dying because they cannot get scans.”

Rod said he was not doing this for the publicity, offering, “I just want to do some good things and this, I think, it’s a good thing, because if other people follow me, I’d love it.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.