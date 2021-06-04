Rod Stewart, Cher, Carole King, Celine Dion & more join social media campaign for World Environment Day

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Rod Stewart, Cher, Carole King, Barbra Streisand, Melissa Etheridge, and Kenny Loggins are among the artists who will use their social media on Saturday to call for help in solving climate change.

Saturday, June 5, is UN World Environment Day, and those stars, along with Celine Dion, Quincy Jones, Sia, Don Cheadle, Pierce Brosnan, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Eva Longoria, Padma Lakshmi and more, are part of the “celebrity task force” taking part in the Climate Change Call for Code initiative. It asks those who “code” — like developers and people in the tech industry — to use their skills to help develop solutions for the biggest, most pressing issues facing the planet, including climate change.

The Call for Code initiative was started in 2018 by David Clark with, among others, United Nations Human Rights and IBM, which has pledged $30 million to the cause. As of now, there are 400,000 developers in 179 countries who are part of the project, which has also called for tech innovators to help with solutions for COVID-19 and racial justice.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.