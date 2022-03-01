Rod Stewart, Chicago, The Doobie Brothers & more taking part in Live Nation’s Lawn Pass promotion

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Dozens of artists, including Rod Stewart, Chicago, The Doobie Brothers and Tears for Fears, are taking part in Live Nation’s 2022 Lawn Pass promotion.

A Lawn Pass ticket allows you to attend up to 40 concerts this summer at one of a select number of Live Nation amphitheaters for a total of $199, plus fees.

Other tours participating in the promotion include Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Buffett, KISS, REO Speedwagon‘s outing with Styx and Loverboy, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Santana‘s joint trek with Earth, Wind & Fire, Sammy Hagar, Steely Dan and Third Eye Blind. More artists will be announced soon.

The promoter says Lawn Pass not only will allow fans to catch concerts at their local selected music venue, they will also be able to access some select sold-out shows. “Each Lawn Pass purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day,” Live Nation says.

Only a limited number of Lawn Passes will be available per venue, and are on sale now at LawnPass.LiveNation.com on a first-come, first-served basis. Check out the website to find eligible venues and artists.

