Rod Stewart delivers surprise performance at British couple's Vegas wedding

Denise TruscelloRod Stewart helped give one British couple the Las Vegas wedding of their dreams Wednesday.

It initially started out a nightmare, though. Sharon Cook and Andrew Aitchison were left stranded in Liverpool, England just days before they had planned to tie the knot at Caesars Palace in Vegas, thanks to the sudden bankruptcy of Thomas Cook airlines.

Thankfully, Caesars Palace and Delta Air Lines swooped in to save the day, giving the couple the celebration they wanted – and more. With their closest friends and family in attendance, Sharon and Andrew said “I do” at the Venus Garden Chapel at Caesars Palace.

Then came the real surprise: After the ceremony, Rod and three string musicians appeared to perform a special acoustic version of “Have I Told You Lately.” The rocker then invited the entire wedding party to see his residency show at the Colosseum, Rod Stewart: The Hits.

He’s got two more shows left on this recent string of Vegas dates: October 4 and 5.

