Rod Stewart Didn’t Have A Sexy Way Of Breaking Up With Girls!

Elton John is spilling all the tea in his new book Me, he talked about his “dreadful behavior” with lovers who he would fly in and out, sometimes at the same time.

“It was a decadent era, and plenty of other pop stars were behaving in a similar way,” writes John, “Rod Stewart occasionally let girls know he’d finished with them by just leaving a plane ticket on their bed, so he wasn’t going to win any awards for chivalry either.”

Stewart has eight children with five different women, including Alana Stewart, Kelly Emberg and Rachel Hunter.

