Rod Stewart ending 13-year Las Vegas residency in 2024

After 13 years, Rod Stewart is finally saying goodbye to Las Vegas.

Sir Rod has announced that the final shows of Rod Stewart – The Hits at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will take place in July and August of 2024, with four dates in July and three in August. The final show, August 7, will be the 200th Rod has played at the Colosseum since his residency started in 2011.

In 2022, Rod told ABC Audio why he loves playing in Vegas. “Well, I do get paid rather nicely, to be honest,” he said. “It’s probably the best venue in the world to see your favorite rock star … the seats are gorgeous, [it has] the best sound.”

He added, “It’s just a privilege to play there, and you only have to play for an hour and a half. You play any longer, they grab you by the neck and drag you off.”

A fan club presale starts November 7 at 10 a.m. PT; a Citi cardmember presale begins at that same time via citientertainment.com. Members of Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, can access their own presale on November 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 10 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas.

There are also tickets still available for the shows Rod has left this year in November.

