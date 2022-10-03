Rod Stewart extends Las Vegas residency into 12th year

Live Nation/Caesars Entertainment

Las Vegas is definitely in Rod Stewart‘s heart and in his soul: He’s just renewed his residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a 12th year.

Dates for Rod Stewart: The Hits have been announced for 2023 and go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/rodstewartvegas. A fan club presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers have a presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT as do members of Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers.

The 2023 concerts going on sale are on:

May: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 15

November: 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22

Sir Rod will be touring his native U.K. in November and December. In 2023, he has a number of North American tour dates booked in addition to the Vegas shows.

