Rod Stewart, Gloria Gaynor, The Commodores to perform at AARP three-day virtual event next week

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Hector Vivas/Getty Images for amfAR

Rod Stewart, Gloria Gaynor, The Commodores and Dolly Parton will all be participating in a three-day virtual event being staged next week by AARP, the organization that focuses on issues affecting people aged 50 or over.

The event, called AARP Celebrates You, runs from March 24 to March 26. It’ll feature musical performances, celebrity chats, a movie screening and informational discussions, and it’s free.

Stewart will be performing March 25 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Organizers promise he’ll sing hits like “Maggie May,” “You’re in My Heart” and “Have I Told You Lately.”

Gaynor and The Commodores, as well as DJ Jazzy Jeff, all will perform as part of a two-hour event called “Daybreaker Live! Motown Dance Party” that’s scheduled for March 26 at 11 a.m. ET.

As for Parton, she’ll appear virtually with author James Patterson for a conversation about Run Rose Run, the new book they co-wrote. That event will air March 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

AARP Celebrates You will kick off on March 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET with a moderated discussion featuring Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

You can register for the event, and find out more about all the stars who’ll be taking part and the sessions being offered, at AARP.org/celebrates.

