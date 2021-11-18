Rod Stewart Got Elton John WHAT For Christmas?!

During a recent interview, Rod Stewart revealed what he got Elton John for Christmas and what Elton got Rod for Christmas.

Rod Stewart said, “We used to live 20 minutes from each other in Berkshire, so for Christmas, I bought him a pop-up fridge from Harrods. You pressed a button and there’d be steam and lights and a bottle of champagne. It cost me £600; a lot of money in the 70s.”

He continued, “We swapped presents and he said: ‘Oh very nice, dear, thank you.’ He gave me a Rembrandt painting! I’ve never felt so stingy. He’s eternally the most generous person I’ve ever known. I’m not sure what the best one I’ve done on ‘her’ is … he’s usually got one over on me. I can’t bear it. We communicate through the press now, but we love each other. That’s what counts.”

Rod Stewart also discussed if he is planning on having a movie made about his life to which he said, “Well, I’m praying someone will make a biopic. There’s been rumors, but nothing yet. My two sons could play the younger me. They haven’t got the hair, but nowadays the wigs look very normal. Look at Elton’s barnet!”

What is the best gift a friend has given you?