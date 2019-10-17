Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi to sing for the British Royal Family

Rod Stewart, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Connick Jr. are among the stars who'll be part of the Royal Variety Performance, an annual event that benefits the Royal Variety Charity. It's been held more or less every year since 1912, and senior members of the Royal Family always attend.

Of course, Rod and the British Royal Family go way back; they knighted him two years ago, after all.

The Royal Variety Charity, the patron of which is Queen Elizabeth II, helps U.K. entertainers who need care and assistance. This year's show will be recorded November 18 at the London Palladium and air on British TV in December.

Over the years, hundreds of stars have appeared at the Royal Variety Performance, including The Beatles in 1963, and, in recent years, Seal, Sting, Lady Gaga, OneRepublic, Elton John, Ricky Martin, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, One Direction, Neil Diamond, and Barry Manilow.

