Rod Stewart & Penny Lancaster donate teapot to help children born with cleft

Don Arnold/WireImage

Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster have donated a white and gold teapot to raise money for a very good cause.

The pair shared on Instagram that they’ve signed their “favourite teapot” and donated it to Smile Train UK’s celebri-TEA auction, with money raised helping “children born with cleft around the world,” according to Smile Train.

As of Wednesday, the highest bid was over $850. The auction ends Sunday.

The auction is part of the organization’s #BigSmileTeaParty fundraiser, which asks folks to help raise money by either donating the cost of a cup of tea or hosting a tea party with family and friends. Rod notes the money “will change a child’s life forever.”

The tea pot auction is live now, but unfortunately items cannot be sent to the U.S. In addition to the teapot from Rod and Penny, there are teapots from the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Dame Joanna Lumley and more.

