Rod Stewart reveals secret prostate cancer diagnosis: "I caught it early"

Back in 2000, Rod Stewart was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which was successfully treated. Now, he's revealed that he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago -- but has since been given the all-clear.

The British paper The Mirror reports that over the weekend at a fundraising event for the charity Prostate Project, Rod said, "Two years ago I was ­diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

He added: “If you’re positive, and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face… I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me.”

Rod, who was told in July that he was in remission, then urged men to get checked for the disease, saying, "Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor…Finger up the bum, no harm done.”

Rod, 74, is back in Las Vegas this week to continue his residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. He'll start a U.K. arena tour in November.

