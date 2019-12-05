Rod Stewart scores first-ever number-one album on the classical chart

Rhino/Warner

It's nice to know that nearly 50 years into his career on the Billboard charts, Rod Stewart can still set brand-new milestones.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's new album, You're In My Heart, which features rearrangements of his legendary hits with backing from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, has hit number one on Billboard's Classical Albums chart. It's his first-ever appearance on that chart.

That's pretty good for an album that Rod openly admits he didn't have to "lift a finger" to create: His record company just took the origial vocals from songs like "Maggie May," "Tonight's the Night" and "Downtown Train" and added the orchestra.

Rod's journey on the Billboard charts started almost exactly 50 years ago -- December 13, 1969 -- with The Rod Stewart Album, which entered the Billboard 200 at number 200. Since then, he's earned four number-one albums on that chart and four number-one singles on the Hot 100.

He's also racked up three #1 songs on the Adult Contemporary charts, and one number one each on the Dance Club Songs, Mainstream Rock Songs and Pop Songs charts. He's also had a number one on the Rock Albums chart and one on the Top Holiday Albums chart, according to Billboard.

