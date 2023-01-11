Rod Stewart shows how excited he is to blow out his birthday candle

Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Sir Rod Stewart celebrated his 78th birthday on Tuesday and shared a hilarious video proving just how happy he was to blow out another birthday candle.

The legendary singer took to Instagram to show the moment his family turned out the lights and began singing to him. Instead of a cake, Stewart is handed a white plate with “Happy Birthday” written in chocolate in fancy cursive. As for the candle, it’s wedged between a few strawberry slices.

The hitmaker, who’s singing along, makes a few exaggerated expressions before blowing out his candle, which causes his family to laugh hysterically. The video ends with him taking a moment to consider his wish before blowing out the candle.

“Lovely day,” he captioned the sweet video and included a red heart emoji.

Stewart also shared a few birthday tributes to his Instagram Story, with several coming from his children. Ruby Stewart, who is expecting her first child, sent her love to “Grandpapa Stew.” Sean Stewart, Rod’s child with model Alana Stewart, also sent his father some birthday love.

Some of his pals paid tributes by sharing throwback photos of the legendary hitmaker, such as Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood, who shared a black-and-white photo of his old band Small Faces hanging out with Stewart in 1970.

