Rod Stewart Slams Elton John For ‘Snubbing Efforts To End Their Years Long Feud’

Rod Stewart is disappointed that he and Elton John can’t resolve their differences. Stewart was featured on a podcast where he revealed that he and Elton don’t talk.

Stewart offered to host Elton John and his sons at his home for a game of football pitch. Rod had emailed Elton the invitation, however, Elton never responded to Stewart.

Last year the two men had a “spat” after Stewart called Elton’s latest tour a “money-grabbing” event.

After watching a video of the two previous friends Stewart said, “He’s one of the most generous persons I’ve ever met. We really were mates in those days. Really close friends. We’re not talking nowadays. He has got the hump with me now.”

Get more dirt here!