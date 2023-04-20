Rod Stewart Talks End Of An Era

Rod Stewart says his upcoming summer gigs will mark the end of an era.

The rocker previously announced that he will soon be done touring, explaining, “Next year will be the end of my rock ‘n’ roll touring. I want to do something different. I’m not retiring and I still love singing, I just want to do something new. I might do a few folk clubs playing guitar. I don’t want to do the big tours any more, especially in America. It takes me away from my kids for so long.”

Stewart will play at Edinburgh Castle on July 6 and 7.

He says it will feel emotional to retire from rock ‘n’ roll touring, explaining, “I don’t know how I’m going to feel on the [last] night but I’m sure the Edinburgh crowd will make me feel very much at home. It may get teary. I’m going to put in a few songs I haven’t done for a long time. It feels like an end of an era.”

