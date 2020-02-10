Rod Stewart to give closing performance at the BRIT Awards next week

RANKIN

Rod Stewart didn't appear on the Grammy Awards a few weeks ago, but he'll have the honor of closing out the U.K. equivalent, the BRIT Awards, February 18 in London.

This will be the second time that Rod has performed at the BRITS; the first was in 1993, when he received an award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. The 75-year-old legend has had a great year in his home country, having scored his 10th British number-one album in December with You're in My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Lewis Capaldi is one of the top nominees at this year's BRIT Awards, scoring four nominations. He'll be performing on the show too, as will Lizzo, Harry Styles, and newly minted Grammy queen Billie Eilish -- all of whom are young enough to be Rod's grandchildren. The only artist in Rod's age range receiving on nod is Bruce Springsteen, who's in the running for the International Male Solo Artist prize.

If you want to watch the BRIT Awards but don't live in the U.K., you can stream it on February 18 starting at 3 p.m. ET via YouTube.com/BRITs.

