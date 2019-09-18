Rod Stewart to release orchestral album 'You're in My Heart' in November

Rhino

RhinoHe's done standards. He's done rock classics. He's done soul classics. He's done Christmas songs. What's next for Rod Stewart? An orchestral album, of course.

On November 22, Sir Rod will release You're in My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, which features the classic vocal tracks of his biggest hits paired with full orchestra arrangements. There's also a brand-new song -- "Stop Loving Her Today" -- as well as a new version of the Motown duet "It Takes Two," sung with British pop superstar Robbie Williams.

The album was produced by Trevor Horn, and features orchestral versions of hits like the title track, "Maggie May," "The First Cut Is the Deepest," "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)," "Rhythm of My Heart," "Downtown Train," "Forever Young" and Rod's hit with the Faces, "Stay with Me."

The package is available as a single CD or as a two-CD set. Both versions include the two new songs.

Meanwhile, Rod resumes his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace tonight.

Here are the track listings:

Single CD version:

"Maggie May"

"It Takes Two" (with Robbie Williams)

"Sailing"

"Reason to Believe"

"Handbags and Gladrags"

"Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)"

"I Don't Want to Talk About It"

"The First Cut Is the Deepest"

"You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)"

"I Was Only Joking"

"Young Turks"

"Forever Young"

"Rhythm of My Heart"

"Have I Told You Lately"

"Stop Loving Her Today"

Two-CD Deluxe Edition

CD 1

"Maggie May"

"Reason to Believe"

"Handbags & Gladrags"

"Sailing"

"Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)"

"The Killing of Georgie (Part I and II)"

"I Don't Want to Talk About It"

"The First Cut Is the Deepest"

"You're in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)"

"I Was Only Joking"

CD 2

"It Takes Two" (with Robbie Williams)

"Stay with Me (with Faces)"

"Young Turks"

"What Am I Gonna Do (I'm So In Love with You)"

"Every Beat of My Heart"

"Forever Young"

"Downtown Train"

"Rhythm of My Heart"

"Have I Told You Lately"

"Tom Traubert's Blues (Waltzing Matilda)"

"If We Fall In Love Tonight"

"Stop Loving Her Today"

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.