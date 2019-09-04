Rod Stewart's biggest albums collected in 14-disc box set, 'The Studio Albums 1975-2001'

The Studio Albums 1975-2001, coming September 13, includes such best-selling releases as Foot Loose & Fancy Free, A Night on the Town, Blondes Have More Fun, Tonight I'm Yours and Vagabond Heart. You can pre-order the 14-CD set, presented in a clamshell box, now at Rhino.com.

Rod signed to Warner Bros. after moving to Los Angeles in 1974. His first release on the label, 1975's Atlantic Crossing, featured the classics "Sailing" and "I Don't Want to Talk About It" -- and the hits just kept on coming for the rest of the decade.

Stewart's '80s albums, including Tonight I'm Yours, Camouflage and Out of Order, continued his winning streak, with hits like "Young Turks," "Love Touch," "Forever Young," "Some Guys Have All the Luck" and "My Heart Can't Tell You No."

In the '90s, Rod's Vagabond Heart album was a platinum smash, featuring the hits "Downtown Train," "Rhythm of My Heart," "The Motown Song" and "Broken Arrow."

Rod's final album for Warner Bros. was 2001's Human. He then switched to J Records and started his remarkable run of Great American Songbook albums, which comprised five volumes, all of which reached the top 10.

Here's the list of albums included on The Studio Albums 1975-2001:

Atlantic Crossing (1975)

Night on the Town (1976)

Foot Loose & Fancy Free (1977)

Blondes Have More Fun (1978)

Foolish Behaviour (1980)

Tonight I'm Yours (1981)

Body Wishes (1983)

Camouflage (1984)

Every Beat of My Heart (1986)

Out of Order (1988)

Vagabond Heart (1991)

A Spanner in the Works (1995)

When We Were the New Boys (1998)

Human (2001)

