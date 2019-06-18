Rod Stewart's wife says they considered adopting another child…but opted for a puppy instead

David Parker - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesRod Stewart has a grand total of eight kids -- which should be enough for anyone -- but his wife has just revealed that they'd considered expanding their family recently.

Appearing on the British talk show Loose Women, Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, said that she and the legendary singer had discussed adopting a baby.

"We are fortunate enough to have a big house, there's a spare room, extra love and funds that families need these days," she explained. "And we thought, 'Why not give another child that needs a home a home?' But it has to be a consideration of the whole family, not just Rod and I."

Penny revealed that after talking it over with their two sons -- Aiden, 8, and Alastair, 13 -- they decided against the idea.

"They said they love our little brood the way it is, and that there may be too much of an age gap," she explained. "So we are getting a puppy instead." The dog, a Labradoodle, will be named Blondie.

Rod's eight children include two with Penny, his third wife; two with second wife Rachel Hunter; two with first wife Alana Stewart; one with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg; and a daughter with a school girlfriend who was put up for adoption, but with whom Rod now has a relationship.