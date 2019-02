A rodeo in Owensboro, Kentucky played “cowboy pinball” on Saturday. That’s where you stand inside a chalk circle in the middle of the ring, a bull charges at you, and you try to grab a $100 bill attached to the bull. If you step outside the circle or get knocked out, you lose. Pretty soon it was “raining cowboys,” and everyone had to take a knee while one guy laid motionless on the ground after getting flipped by the bull. He was carried away with non-life-threatening injuries.