Roger Daltrey leaves Florida show midconcert out of fear he’d “damage” his voice

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Roger Daltrey left fans in Clearwater, Florida, disappointed when he cut short his show Saturday night in order to protect his voice.

Planet Rock reports that earlier in the show, The Who star complained he was suffering from indigestion, as well as being unable to hear the band, and finally gave up about 12 songs in.

“I’m going to do myself some serious damage here and I’m not going to do it because I’ll never sing again,” he told fans.

Daltrey wound up stopping for good during The Who song “Naked Eye,” telling the audience, “I’ll try and make it up to you. I’m really, really sorry. I am not a robot! I am definitely not a robot! I’m not doing this to myself anymore. Thank you so much for coming.”

Daltrey did not make an official statement after the show was canceled, but he did mention onstage that fans could request refunds.

