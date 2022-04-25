Roger Daltrey now admits that The Who were “too f***ing loud”

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

In 1976, The Who set a Guinness World Record for the loudest concert in history when they were measured at 126 decibels, which is close to a jet engine taking off. But today, singer Roger Daltrey says he regrets the band’s high-volume shows.

Speaking to the U.K. paper The Independent, Daltrey says his hearing is “terrible, terrible,” adding that without his hearing aids, “everything’s a mumble.” He notes, “It’s a penalty for what we did in our lives. We were too f***ing loud.”

But despite his and Pete Townshend‘s hearing issues, The Who is back on the road, and in June, Daltrey will mount a solo U.K. tour called Who Was I. One reason, he says, is to help out his band and crew financially.

“Musicians have had a real rough two years, really rough,” he explains. “Most of them are self-employed, they got no furlough, no anything. It’s been brutal on them. So if I can go out there and employ 10 musicians [and] 10 road crew for a month, I’m gonna do it.”

Daltrey is also hard at work on his long-planned Keith Moon biopic, which he’s working on with author Nigel Hinton.

“It’s been quite a journey,” he says. “I’ve had so many scripts written, by very eminent scriptwriters, but they just did not get it. They did not get him, they did not get the music business. It’s been very difficult, but I’m quietly confident that we’ve got something special.”

And while Townshend recently said he hopes to retire from the road, Daltrey’s not interested. He notes, “I’m going to do it as long as I can, but then one day it will give me up and I won’t be able to do it. Simple as that.”

