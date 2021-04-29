Roger Daltrey says he’d “love to have a go” at writing a new Who album with Pete Townshend

Rick Guest/Interscope Records

Perhaps there will be a new Who album after all. In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, frontman Roger Daltrey said, “I’d like to see if [Pete Townshend and I] couldn’t write an album together. I’d love to have a go at that. Just get in the studio — even if it’s a blues album. You know, ‘Lockdown Blues.'”

The comments come after Daltrey said in recent interviews that he wasn’t sure if he wanted to make a new Who album, while expressing frustration that the band’s latest studio effort, 2019’s WHO, wasn’t financially successful.

Daltrey also told Lowe that he’s anxious for The Who to return to the road after the group canceled multiple legs of its orchestral tour because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I just want to go on as long as we can doing music of the quality we make and doing it justice,” Roger insisted.

About The Who’s most recent shows with an orchestra, Daltrey added, “It is phenomenal…’Cause The Who is as ballsy and as loud as ever, and the orchestra sits in between this…It takes your face off…I was so proud of that show.”

Lowe also chatted with Townshend, who discussed the band’s 1967 studio album The Who Sell Out, which has just been reissued as a box set featuring dozens of unreleased outtakes, alternate takes and rare tracks.

The concept album was designed to sound like the broadcast of the pirate radio stations that were popular in the U.K. during the 1960s, and included fake commercial jingles that connected the tracks.

“Some of the songs were very serious, but most of them were really…lighthearted,” Townshend noted. “Some of them were funny…meant to be distracting, meant to be…about the commercial world of advertising.”

