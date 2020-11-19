Roger Daltrey says he's annoyed with Elton John for not playing his Teenage Cancer Trust charity concerts

ABC Audio; ABC/CRAIG SJODIN

Roger Daltrey has accused Elton John of sidestepping the Who singer’s efforts to get the pop-rock legend to perform at his annual Teenage Cancer Trust charity events.

Speaking this week with the U.K.’s Daily Mirror, Daltrey noted that he was unhappy with how Elton responded to comments he made a couple of years ago that John should “answer his bloody emails” with regard to playing Teenage Cancer Trust events, while noting that he’d performed at three events for Elton’s AIDS charities.

At that time, Elton’s camp claimed they had responded to Daltrey, adding that they had no recollection of Roger doing any events for Elton.

Daltrey told The Mirror, “I wasn’t making a big deal out of it but then Elton got arsey about it.”

Daltrey continued, “I’ve had the same number 40 years…But when you get to Elton’s status as a monstrous, massive star… it’s not easy to get hold of these guys.”

Roger also said he admired Elton for his charity work, and again expressed his wish that John perform for the Teenage Cancer Trust, noting, “Without the support of teens, neither Elton nor The Who would have had the careers or lives they have had.”

Daltrey also asked The Mirror if it could help him get The Rolling Stones to play at his charity concerts.

“Can you get them for me? I’ve tried for years,” he said.

Daltrey also spoke with The Mirror about his participation in the Nordoff-Robbins charity’s “The Stars Come Out to Sing at Christmas” virtual special, which is scheduled for December 15.

The event will feature artists singing carols and other festive tunes and delivering holiday messages. The lineup also includes Simple Minds, Nile Rodgers, Florence Welch, Cliff Richard, Kaiser Chiefs and more. You can watch it at carols.nordoff-robbins.org.uk.

By Matt Friedlander

